The temporary closure part of the road at the Sultan Hassanal Bolkiah Highway towards the intersection to the Government Departments heading to Gadong will be conducted yesterday.

According to a press release from the Public Works Department, Ministry of Development, the closure starts at 10 at night until 6 in the morning. It is for the installation and construction of billboard panels at the Sultan Hassanal Bolkiah Highway can be carried out. Therefore, road users are advised to always be careful when passing through the area and comply with the speed limit allowed to prevent undesirable incidents.

Source: Radio Television Brunei