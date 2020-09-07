​A slip road to Muara Tutong Highway at Kilometre 107, towards Tutong District is temporarily closed started yesterday, 4th September until Tuesday, the 8th of September, 2020.

According to the press release of the Public Works Department, Ministry of Development, the closure is to enable road repair work in the area to be carried out. The repair work will be carried out at 8:30 in the morning. The road will be opened as soon as repair works are completed. The road users can use the nearby alternative road to pass the affected areas.

In this regard, the Public Works Department reminds road users to always be vigilant while passing by the area, apart from abiding all road signs and the stipulated speed limit. For any complaint, contact the department through Talian Darussalam 123, or Livechat at 8333123, Facebook Jabatan Kerja Raya, Brunei Darussalam or email to ‘pro@pwd.gov.bn’.

Source: Radio Television Brunei