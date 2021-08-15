The Ministry of Development is updating the operation of service counters in the departments and divisions under the Ministry of Development.

All service counters in the departments and divisions under the Ministry of Development are temporarily closed until a later date. All service counters will only accept business matters through advance booking. The essential service counters are still operating and only open at stipulated hours.

For more information, visit the website ‘www.mod.gov.bn’ or via instagram ‘@modbrunei’.

Source: Radio Television Brunei