Temporary Closure of Fuel Stations

​The Weights and Measures Unit, SDT, Industry and Business Ecosystem Division at the Ministry of Finance and Economy will carry out verification of accuracy readings on fuel dispensing pumps at various fuel stations. Considering the safety and well-being of the public as well as the workforce involved throughout the inspection and verification process, the relevant fuel stations will be closed from 9 in the morning until completion.

Several fuel stations will be temporarily closed next December for the purpose of inspection and accuracy readings. In Brunei Muara District, Tasamul Lumapas Fuel Station on 7th December; TAIB Beribi Fuel Station on 8th December; Pengalayan Fuel Station on 10th December; Badan Tanmiah Fuel Station on 12th December; and Kampong Tanjong Nangka Fuel Station (Satenaga) on 13th December. In Tutong District, PHA Bakar bin Jambol Fuel Station on 19th December; 21st December at Sungai Bakong Fuel Station in Lumut, Belait, Belait District and Koperasi Peladang Fuel Station, Belait on 27th December.

Source: Radio Television Brunei