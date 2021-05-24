Swab test at Sports Complex, Raja Isteri Pengiran Anak Saleha Hospital; Health Advice Line 148 and COVID-19 Vaccination Centres will be closed temporarily on the 31st of May.

According to the Ministry of Health’s press release, the temporary closure of the services are due to public holiday in conjunction with the Royal Brunei Armed Forces 60th Anniversary.

The public who wish to take a swab test on that date, may do so at the Berakas Health Centre, from 2:30 in the afternoon to 8 in the evening.

Source: Radio Television Brunei