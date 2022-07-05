The Public Works Department, Ministry of Development announced the temporary closure of the road at Sultan Haji Omar 'Ali Saifuddien Bridge today, 5th of July 2022. The closure is to carry out heavy machinery unloading operations from the bridge for high-risk tree cutting works.

The road at kilometre 8.8 to kilometre 6.8, heading to Temburong District is closed from 5 in the morning to 12 in the afternoon.

While, the road from kilometre 21.8 to kilometre 19.8 heading to Kota Batu, is closed from 12 to 5 in the afternoon. The public is advised to use the detour provided and to comply with traffic signs when passing by the area.

Source: Radio Television Brunei