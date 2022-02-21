Sungai Rampayoh Bridge at Jalan Labi in Belait District is temporarily closed, starting on 20th February until a date to be announced later.

Due to a landslide incident on the Bridge, the water pipe on the Bridge was also damaged and cut off. Therefore, the Public Works Department, Ministry of Development also informed that part of Kampung Rampayoh, Kampung Mendaram Kecil and Kampung Teraja as well as the surrounding area are experiencing water supply disruption or low water pressure. Emergency works on the 150 millimetre and 250 millimetre water pipes that were cut off are being carried out.

Source: Radio Television Brunei