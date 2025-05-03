Temburong District Hosts Prayer Improvement Programme for Youths



Temburong: Approximately 40 youths and religious school pupils in Temburong District participated in a programme aimed at enhancing their understanding and practice of prayer. Organised by the Temburong District Mosque Affairs Office, the initiative sought to equip mosque youths with necessary knowledge and skills.





According to Radio Television Brunei, the programme emphasized the significance and wisdom of prayer in daily life. It also aimed to deepen the participants’ comprehension and internalization of prayer practices. The event was held at the Utama Mohammad Salleh Mosque, focusing on developing youths into individuals of calibre, creativity, and knowledge.

