WATERLOO, Canada, May 19, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Teledyne DALSA, a Teledyne Technologies [NYSE:TDY] company and global leader in machine vision technology, is pleased to announce its first short-wave infrared (SWIR) line scan camera for machine vision. The new Linea SWIR features a cutting-edge InGaAs sensor in a compact package suitable for a variety of applications including food and packaged good inspection, recycling, mineral sorting and solar and silicon wafer inspection.

With exceptional responsivity and low noise, this newest Linea SWIR line scan camera allows customers to see their products in a new light. Linea SWIR is a 1k resolution camera with highly responsive 12.5 µm pixels, 40 kHz line rate, cycling mode, programmable I/Os, power over Ethernet (PoE), precision time protocol (PTP), and more.

“The new Linea SWIR will help customers greatly improve the quality of their output,” said Mike Grodzki, Product Manager for the new Linea SWIR. “With the ability to differentiate materials and detect moisture, Linea SWIR will allow customers to more easily identify foreign contaminants in their product stream. And its capacity to image beyond the visible spectrum makes the camera ideal for applications such as food sorting, solar wafer inspection, and consumer packaged goods inspection.”

Key Features:

High responsivity low noise 1k sensor

GigE interface

HDR and Cycling modes

High dynamic range

Programmable I/Os

Selectable 8 or 12 bit output

Flat field correction

ROI support

For more information about the Linea SWIR visit the website.

Teledyne DALSA is part of the Teledyne Imaging group and a world leader in the design, manufacture and deployment of digital imaging components for the machine vision market. Teledyne DALSA image sensors, cameras, smart cameras, frame grabbers, software, and vision solutions are used in thousands of automated inspection systems around the world and across multiple industries including semiconductor, solar cell, flat panel display, electronics, automotive, medical, packaging and general manufacturing. For more information, visit www.teledynedalsa.com/mv .

Teledyne Imaging is a group of leading-edge companies aligned under the Teledyne umbrella. Teledyne Imaging forms an unrivalled collective of expertise across the spectrum with decades of experience. Individually, each company offers best-in-class solutions. Together, they combine and leverage each other’s strengths to provide the deepest, widest imaging and related technology portfolio in the world. From aerospace through industrial inspection, scientific research, spectroscopy, radiography and radiotherapy, geospatial surveying, and advanced MEMS and semiconductor solutions, Teledyne Imaging offers world-wide customer support and the technical expertise to handle the toughest tasks. Their tools, technologies, and vision solutions are built to deliver to their customers a unique and competitive advantage.

