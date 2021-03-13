An outage jeopardising both mobile voice and data services across the nation has affected more than 100 thousand subscribers. According to Unified National Networks, UNN, it was caused by a fibre cut and further investigations whilst repairing the damage found a cable theft attempt to obtain copper from the telecommunication cables around Telanai area, resulted in the cable being pulled with such force that the fibre was damaged.

Although services were eventually restored, the consequences of the outage on mobile subscribers was irreparable as the incident has severed the functions of public sectors such as businesses and educational institutions that require internet or voice services to operate. UNN aims to raise public awareness on the increasing rate of cable thefts affecting the nation, with more than 120 thefts or cable cuts since mid-last year. Those caught tempering or stealing national assets such as copper cables, can be charged and if found guilty will face imprisonment of not more than three years or a fine or both. For the violation of damaging national property, if found guilty, the person responsible will face imprisonment of not more than five years and whipping.

Source: Radio Television Brunei