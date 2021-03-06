The implementation of Level 5 or New Normal for all schooling session under the control of Ministry of Education, including private schools and Arabic Schools under the control of Ministry of Religious Affairs and teaching and learning session at the Public Higher Education Institutions, IPTA and Institute of Brunei Technical Education, IBTE will begin this Monday, the 8th of March 2021.

The Ministry of Education in its statement said the measures are implemented based on the Ministry of Health’s advice as well as the development of COVID-19 situation in the country. At this level, all schools in the country including IPTA and IBTE are allowed to conduct teaching and learning session via online or face-to-face at normal capacity. Curriculum activities including outdoor activities such as team sports and face-to-face co-curriculum are allowed, based on the advice and guidelines of the Ministry of Culture, Youth and Sports. Morning assembly or gathering according to the permitted number will continue. Meanwhile, Higher Education Institutions are allowed to carry out co-curriculum activity, work placement and study visits inside the country. Students, organiser and related parties are still required to fill in Declaration Form or Risk Assessment Report and prior to that, MUST obtain permission from the management of Education Institutions. The Study Abroad programme is still not permitted as travel restrictions for citizens and residents of Brunei Darussalam are still in force as advised by the Ministry of Health.

Source: Radio Television Brunei