The Ministry of Education through the Brunei Darussalam Leadership and Teacher Academy, the Department of Education Management and the Sultan Hassanal Bolkiah Institute of Education, Universiti Brunei Darussalam this year organised the Teacher’s Day Webinar in conjunction with the 31st Teachers Day Celebration via online.

Joining the webinar was Yang Berhormat Dato Seri Setia Awang Haji Hamzah bin Haji Sulaiman, Minister of Education and Datin Seri Paduka Doctor Hajah Romaizah binti Haji Mohd Salleh, Deputy Minister of Education. More than six hundred participants comprising teachers from primary, secondary schools, colleges, government and private six form centres, Public Higher Learning Institutions as well as the Brunei Institute of Technical Education joined the webinar. The webinar among others, discussed innovative practices to improved student performances and the quality of education in the country.

Source: Radio Television Brunei