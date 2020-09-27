​Teacher’s Day is celebrated every 23rd of September as a symbol of appreciating a teacher’s sacrifice in educating, guiding and shaping the nation’s young. Realising the importance of teachers’ role, the Student Affairs Section in collaboration with the Student Representative Council, Student Association of Seri Begawan Religious Teachers’ University College, KUPU SB, yesterday morning held a Teacher’s Day Celebration.

Present was Doctor Haji Adanan bin Haji Basar, Ra’es of Seri Begawan Religious Teacher’s University College, KUPU SB. The function saw the reading of Surah Yassin and Special Tahlil for Al-Marhum Sultan Haji Omar ‘Ali Saifuddien Sa’adul Khairi Waddien ibni Al-Marhum Sultan Muhammad Jamalul Alam led by Haji Manan bin Haji Osman, teaching staff at the Core Knowledge Centre, KUPU SB.

Meanwhile, a Tausiah or talk entitled “Hormati Guru Berkat Hidup” was delivered by Doctor Haji Abdul Rauf bin Muhamad Amin, Senior Assistant Professor of the Faculty of Syariah, KUPU SB. In the Tausiah, Doctor Haji Abdul Rauf also touched on the teaching career which contributes a lot to the development of manpower capacity in the country. The event among others aimed at commemorating the deeds and contributions of Al-Marhum Sultan Haji Omar ‘Ali Saifuddien Sa’adul Khairi Waddien ibni Al-Marhum Sultan Muhammad Jamalul Alam towards the progress and strengthening of education, in particular Islamic education in the country.

Source: Radio Television Brunei