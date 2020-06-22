​The Tasek Merimbun Heritage Park Exhibition Hall is now open to the public. The hall is under the jurisdiction of the Museums Department, Ministry of Culture, Youth and Sports.

At this stage, the exhibition hall is opened three times a week, which is on Tuesday, Thursday and Sunday from 9 in the morning until 2 in the afternoon. The first phase of social distancing reduction is in accordance with the rules and guidelines stipulated by the Ministry of Health. This includes conducting body temperature checks and providing hand sanitizers for visitors at the entrance.

Dayang Nurul Majjedah binti Mohd Zailani, Chief Taxidermist, Natural History Section of Tasek Merimbun Heritage Park explained at this stage, the exhibition hall which highlights the Natural History section including the history of Tasek Merimbun Heritage Park, is the only facility open to visitors.

Source: Radio Television Brunei