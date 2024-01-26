Tarlac City Hosts 11th Asian Age Group Swimming Championships

TARLAC CITY - The 11th Asian Age Group Championships (AAGC) is set to commence in Tarlac City next month, with preparations nearly complete and expectations high for a successful event.

According to Philippines News Agency, the Asia Aquatics liaison officer to the AAGC local organizing committee, only minor adjustments are needed before the event kicks off on February 24. Fatahian's confidence stems from the professionalism shown by the key persons of the Local Organizing Committee (LOC).

Farid Fatahian, who has been associated with Asia Aquatics since 2001 and has participated in numerous events, was briefed last Thursday on the preparations. The briefing included an ocular inspection of the venue and facilities at the New Clark City in Capas, Tarlac. Joseph Alcazar, President and CEO, Dave Carter, COO of the LOC, and Chito Rivera, Executive Director of Philippines Aquatics Inc., led the briefing.

The event's organization includes contributions from experienced professionals who have previously managed major events such as the 30th Southeast Asian Games in 2019 and the FIBA Basketball World Cup 2023. The team includes Sarita Zafra, head of support services, Richard Luna, sports and competition head, Miko David, venue head, and several others responsible for crucial aspects like transportation, accommodations, catering, marketing, volunteering, and media.

The Philippine Sports Commission and the Philippine Olympic Committee are backing the event, supporting the Philippine Aquatics Inc., led by president Miko Vargas and secretary general, Batangas First District Rep. Eric Buhain.

Participants from over 25 countries, including Brunei Darussalam, China, Hong Kong, Indonesia, and others, will compete in the continental competition, which caters to athletes aged 11 to 18 years old. The event will feature swimming competitions from February 26 to 29, followed by diving, artistic swimming, and water polo, spanning until March 9.