Several important factors need to be considered in making retirement plans such as setting the retirement income goals by identifying the needs during retirement and actions that need to be taken now. It was among the contents of the Employees Trust Fund Roadshow, TAP, “10 Years Towards Retirement” held at the Theatre Hall, Ministry of Finance and Economy.

The roadshow is an ongoing initiative by TAP targeting TAP members who will retire in the next 10 to 15 years. It aims to further raise awareness on the importance of retirement planning. Also shared during the roadshow was the mobile application “TAPBrunei” which among other things aimed to make it easier for members to estimate the amount of TAP and SCP savings after retirement. The event continued with several briefings from BIBD accredited Financial Planning experts as well as by the Monetary Authority of Brunei Darussalam which also provided consulting services and information on the importance of avoiding financial fraud.

Source: Radio Television Brunei