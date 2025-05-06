TAP Conducts Second Session of 10 Years to Retirement Programme



Bandar Seri Begawan: The Employee Trust Fund (TAP) continued its 10 Years to Retirement Programme with a second session held at the Ministry of Finance and Economy Building. The initiative is designed to underscore the significance of financial planning and ensure participants have access to vital information and services as they approach retirement.

According to Radio Television Brunei, the programme was attended by TAP members, including officers and staff from the Ministry of Home Affairs, Ministry of Foreign Affairs, and Ministry of Education, all of whom are scheduled to retire in the next 10 to 15 years. Participants from telecommunications companies were also present, highlighting the programme’s reach across various sectors.