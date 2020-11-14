In the efforts to further raise the awareness on the importance of retirement planning, the Employees Trust Fund, TAP continued its 10 Years Towards Retirement roadshow. The roadshow was held yesterday at the Theatre Hall of the Ministry of Finance and Economy.

The roadshow is TAP's continuous initiative for its members who will be retiring in the next 10 to 15 years. TAP also highlighted in Voluntary Contribution and the use of "TAP Brunei" mobile application.

The roadshow also held a session on financial planning delivered by a financial planner from Bank Islam Brunei Darussalam, BIBD. Also participating in the roadshow was the Credit Bureau Unit and Financial Consumer Issue Unit, Autoriti Monetari Brunei Darussalam.

Source: Radio Television Brunei