Universiti Teknologi Brunei, UTB through one of its co-curricular clubs, TEDex-UTB in collaboration with TEDex-Bandar Seri Begawan, yesterday afternoon hosted a talk highlighting the theme of ‘Using Technology in a Globalised Workspace’. The event was held at the Library Complex, UTB.

Present was Pengiran Haji Mohd Hasnan bin Pengiran Haji Ali Hassan, Permanent Secretary for Policy and Strategy at the Ministry of Culture, Youth, and Sports. The event began with talks from invited speakers of various background, and was attended by 60 participants. TEDex is an international platform with a mission of spreading ideas through a series of short, concise talks, demonstrations and performances that are idea-focused, and cover an extensive range of subjects. Also present were Her Excellency Homeira Rigi Zirouki, the Ambassador Extraordinary and Plenipotentiary of the Islamic Republic of Iran and Professor Doctor Dayang Hajah Zohrah binti Haji Sulaiman, Vice-Chancellor of UTB.

Source: Radio Television Brunei