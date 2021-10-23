The Sultan Saiful Rijal Technical College Surau yesterday afternoon held a virtual talk in conjunction with the Maulidur Rasul celebration.

Participating in the event was Awang Haji Amir Hisham bin Haji Masri, Acting Director of Mosque Affairs. The talk titled, “Rasulullah Kekasih Allah, Kekasihku Dunia Akhirat” was delivered by Awang Nasyith Bin Superi, Religious Officer from the Islamic Dakwah Centre. Among those participating were the Surau’s takmir committee and members of the public.

Source: Radio Television Brunei