​Registration for the Talaqqi Turath Book Programme organised by the Seri Begawan Religious Teachers University College, KUPU SB through the Jawi and Turath Book Research Centre is now open to the public. The 2-months programme will take place from the 3rd of February to the 27th of March 2021.

The programme will be held on every Wednesday and Saturday, from 7:00 to 9:00 in the evening. 30 dollars will be charged for one month participation, and 50 dollars for two months participation. Registration deadline is on Sunday, 31st of January 2021. For more information, contact the Jawi and Turath Book Research Centre at 8920170 or 7152184.

Source: Radio Television Brunei