​73 youth development programme trainees for April 2022 session participated in the Takreem Al-Quran Ceremony in conjunction with the completion of the Youth Development Centre course. The ceremony took place on 25th November morning, at Dewan Binadiri, Youth Development Centre.

The ceremony is an annual activity of the Self Development Programme Unit, Youth Development Centre and as one of the religious activities in conjunction with the completion of the course for each session. The certificates were presented by Dayang Fauziah Binti Haji Mohd Salleh, Assistant Director of Youth Development Centre.

Source: Radio Television Brunei