Also organised in conjunction with the Brunei December Festival and as a sideline event to the December Arena, a Theatrical performance was showcased titled "Takdir Keranamu". The 2-day performance which began on 26th December night, was performed at the Yayasan Sultan Haji Hassanal Bolkiah Complex in Bandar Seri Begawan.

Among the audience members at the theatrical performance, Yang Berhormat Retired Major General Dato Paduka Seri Awang Haji Aminuddin Ihsan bin Pehin Orang Kaya Saiful Mulok Dato Seri Paduka Haji Abidin, Minister of Culture, Youth and Sports.

The theatre organised by 'Sutera Memento' portrays a young woman who is successful in her career but is emotionally stressed after the death of her mother. The message highlighted gives an understanding of how the issue can ruin a person's mental health until the individual requires the support of the community in particular family members and peers. Also present were Yang Berhormat Dayang Khairunnisa binti Awang Haji Ash'ari, member of the Legislative Council and Pengiran Mohammad Amirrizal bin Pengiran Haji Mahmud, Permanent Secretary for Administration, Finance and Estate at the Ministry of Culture, Youth and Sports.

Source: Radio Television Brunei