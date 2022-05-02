The Hari Raya 'Idil Fitri takbir resounded at all mosques and suraus nationwide with the main focus at the Omar 'Ali Saifuddien Mosque in the capital.

The Takbir was led by Awang Khairul Arifin bin Haji Yusof, Omar 'Ali Saifuddien Mosque Affairs Officer. Meanwhile, the Ministry of Defence and the Royal Brunei Armed Forces, RBAF also held a similar ceremony at all Ministry of Defence and RBAF suraus, including Pulau Baru-Baru Mosque, with the focal event held at Surau Ad-Difa', Bolkiah Garrison. Present were Yang Berhormat Pehin Datu Lailaraja Retired Major General Dato Paduka Seri Haji Awang Halbi bin Haji Mohd Yussof, Second Minister of Defence; and Major General Dato Seri Pahlawan Haji Muhammad Haszaimi bin Bol Hassan, Commander of the RBAF.

Source: Radio Television Brunei