The Royal Brunei Police Force through its Islamic Religious Body held a Tahlil Ceremony and reading of Surah Yasin for Al-Marhum Sultan Haji Omar ‘Ali Saifuddien Sa’adul Khairi Waddien; Al-Marhumah Duli Raja Isteri Pengiran Anak Damit and Al-Marhum His Royal Highness Prince Haji ‘Abdul ‘Azim. The function took place yesterday afternoon at the Police Headquarters temporary surau in Gadong.

Present was Dato Paduka Seri Haji Awang Mohammad Irwan bin Haji Hambali, Commissioner of the Royal Brunei Police Force. The function among others aimed to seek blessings in the holy month of Ramadhan to supplicate for protection from disasters.

Source: Radio Television Brunei