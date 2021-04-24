The National Hearing Impaired, OKP Association held a tahlil ceremony and reading of surah Yasin at the Youth Centre in the capital, yesterday afternoon.

Present was Pengiran Haji Nurhalim bin Pengiran Haji Abd Rahman, President of the National Hearing Impaired Association. Some 40 members of the OKP Association and their families attended the ceremony.

During the ceremony, 7 members of the OKP Association who won the President Cup Futsal Competition received their incentive. 7 participants who attended the Sign Language Course also received their certificates from Doctor Hajah Norbayah binti Haji Shahminan, OKP Association Advisor.

Source: Radio Television Brunei