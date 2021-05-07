The Indian Chamber of Commerce held a Reading of Surah Yassin and Tahlil Ceremony for Al-Marhum Sultan Haji Omar ‘Ali Saifuddien Sa’adul Khairi Waddien, Al-Marhumah Duli Raja Isteri Pengiran Anak Damit and Al-Marhum His Royal Highness Prince Haji ‘Abdul ‘Azim at the Mohamed Bolkiah Mosque in Kampung Serusop, yesterday afternoon.

Present was Awang Nazeer Ahamed Zackiriah, the President of the Indian Chamber of Commerce. The ceremony began with the reading of surah yassin and tahlil. 50 members of the Indian Chamber of Commerce attended the ceremony.

Source: Radio Television Brunei