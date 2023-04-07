The Muara Port Company yesterday morning hosted a Tahlil Ceremony and reading of Surah Yasin for Al-Marhum Sultan Haji Omar Ali Saifuddien Sa'adul Khairi Waddien, Al-Marhumah Duli Raja Isteri Pengiran Anak Damit and Al-Marhum His Royal Highness Prince Haji Abdul 'Azim. The ceremony took place at the Royal Mausoleum.

Present was Dato Seri Paduka Awang Haji Khairuddin bin Haji Abdul Hamid, Deputy Minister of Finance and Economy for Economy and Member of Board of Directors of Muara Port Company Sendirian Berhad. The reading of Tahlil and Surah Yassin was led by Awang Nasehin bin Haji Yahya, Head Imam of Setia Ali Mosque, Muara. The function aimed to further glorify the holy month and to strengthen relations between all staff.

Source: Radio Television Brunei