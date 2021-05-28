The Ministry of Defence and the Royal Brunei Armed Forces, RBAF held the Reading of Surah Yasin and Tahlil Ceremony yesterday morning at the Royal Mausoleum for Al-Marhum Sultan Haji Omar ‘Ali Saifuddien Sa’adul Khairi Waddien, Al-Marhumah Duli Raja Isteri Pengiran Anak Damit and Al-Marhum His Royal Highness Prince Haji ‘Abdul ‘Azim.

In attendance was Yang Berhormat Pehin Datu Lailaraja Retired Major General Dato Paduka Seri Haji Awang Halbi bin Haji Mohammad Yussof, Second Minister of Defence and Major General Udara Dato Seri Pahlawan Haji Hamzah bin Haji Sahat, Commander of RBAF. The reading of Surah Yassin and Tahlil was led by Major Ariffin bin Amit ALIAS Hamid, Assistant Head Religious Officer of RBAF. The function was held in conjunction with RBAF’s Diamond Jubilee anniversary.

Source: Radio Television Brunei