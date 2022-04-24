The Ministry of Education as well as the Departments under it through the Examination Department, National Education Council Secretariat and the Brunei Technology Center, yesterday afternoon held a Tahlil Ceremony for His Majesty the Sultan and Yang Di-Pertuan of Brunei Darussalam’s late parents and son, Al-Marhum Sultan Haji Omar ‘Ali Saifuddien Sa’adul Khairi Waddien; Al-Marhumah Duli Raja Isteri Pengiran Anak Damit; and Al-Marhum His Royal Highness Prince Haji ‘Abdul’Azim.

The delegation was led by Yang Berhormat Dato Seri Setia Awang Haji Hamzah bin Haji Sulaiman, Minister of Education. Also present were Doctor Hazri bin Haji Kifle, Vice Chancellor of Universiti Brunei Darussalam and Doctor Haji Norarfan bin Haji Zainal, Rector of UNISSA. The ceremony took place at the Royal Mausoleum.

Source: Radio Television Brunei