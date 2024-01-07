Taguig City Ensures Continuation of Health Services for Residents of 10 Embo Villages

MANILA: Following a boundary dispute, the Taguig City government on Sunday declared its commitment to provide uninterrupted health services to residents of the 10 Embo communities recently incorporated from Makati City. This announcement offers relief to the residents amid ongoing territorial adjustments.

According to Philippines News Agency, individuals residing in the affected areas will have access to a comprehensive network of healthcare facilities. This network includes the Taguig-Pateros District Hospital, 31 health centers, seven primary care facilities, three super health centers, a dialysis center, five animal bite treatment centers, three main laboratories, and 29 community-based laboratories. The assurance of continued healthcare services highlights Taguig City's dedication to the well-being of its new constituents.

The 10 Embo (Enlisted Men's Barrio) villages impacted by the boundary dispute are Cembo, Comembo, East Rembo, Pembo, Pitogo, Post Proper Northside, Post Proper South Side, Rizal, South Cembo, and West Rembo. The inclusion of these villages into Taguig's jurisdiction follows a Supreme Court ruling that placed the 729-hectare Bonifacio Global City complex and these villages under Taguig's administration, based on various evidences.

Makati City had previously announced that its licenses to operate medical facilities in the Embo areas had expired due to the court ruling. Consequently, only Makati City hall employees retained access to the city's free medical services and other benefits.

In response, Taguig City has implemented telemedicine services in the affected barangays and plans to launch a satellite pharmacy for dispensing free medicines prescribed during consultations. Additionally, the city's dialysis center has begun offering free services, including dialyzer and erythropoietin, to patients from the Embo villages.

The 'Taguig Love Caravan', a health service initiative by the city, has already benefited approximately 1,500 residents from the Embo barangays as of Saturday. This caravan, which operates three times a week, is an integral part of Taguig's effort to ensure healthcare accessibility throughout the city, especially in newly acquired areas.