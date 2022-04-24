Towards reaping the blessings and rewards in Ramadhan, the Ministry of Health and departments under it yesterday afternoon held a Tadarus Ceremony and Wakaf or endowment Presentation at Kampung Pulaie Mosque.

Present was Yang Berhormat Dato Seri Setia Doctor Haji Awang Mohd Isham bin Haji Jaafar, Minister Of Health who also led the recitation of surah Al-Fatihah. The ceremony was followed with the presentation of endowment to the Mosque Affairs Officer of the mosque.

The Tadarus Al-Quran Ceremony also continues yesterday afternoon by the Ministry of Culture, Youth and Sports and Departments under it at the Kampung Penabai Mosque, Tutong District. The delegation was led by Yang Berhormat Retired Major General Dato Paduka Seri Awang Haji Aminuddin Ihsan bin Pehin Orang Kaya Saiful Mulok Dato Seri Paduka Haji Abidin, Minister of Culture, Youth and Sports. The ceremony coincided with the handing over of endowment donations for the mosque as well as the presentation of donations to 7 orphans.

Source: Radio Television Brunei