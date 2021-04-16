A number of religious activities are being held throughout Ramadhan by various parties in the country in further glorifying the holy month including Tadarus Al-Quran. Tadarus Al-Quran ceremony was held yesterday afternoon at the residence of Yang Berhormat Pehin Udana Khatib Dato Paduka Seri Setia Ustaz Haji Awang Badaruddin bin Pengarah Dato Paduka Haji Othman, Minister of Religious Affairs at Kampung Sungai Besar.

The ceremony began with the reading of Surah Al-Fatihah led by the Minister of Religious Affairs. This was followed by the mass reading of Tadarus Al-Quran, Tahlil and Doa Arwah and Doa Peliharakan Sultan dan Negara Brunei Darussalam. Also present was Pengiran Dato Seri Paduka Haji Bahrom bin Pengiran Haji Bahar, Deputy Minister of Religious Affairs.

Source: Radio Television Brunei