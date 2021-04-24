The Ministry of Energy, Departments and Statutory Bodies under it also held a Tadarus and Khatam Al-Quran ceremony at Ar-Rahman Mosque in Kampung Tanjong Bunut.

Present was Yang Berhormat Dato Seri Paduka Awang Haji Matsatejo bin Sokiaw, Acting Minister of Energy. The reading of surah Al-Fatihah was led by Awang Muhammad Nazirul Rawi bin Awang Zaimin, Engineer from the Ministry of Energy. It was followed by the reading of Doa Khatam and Tahlil for Al-Marhum Sultan Haji Omar ‘Ali Saifuddien Sa’adul Khairi Waddien and Al-Marhumah Duli Raja Isteri Pengiran Anak Damit. Also being held was a wakaf or endowment presentation.

Source: Radio Television Brunei