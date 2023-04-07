Tadarus and Donations Presentation Ceremony

In conjunction with Ramadhan, the Ministry of Health held a Tadarus Al-Quran Ceremony and the presentation of donations to orphans of Suri Seri Begawan Hospital, Kuala Belait. The function was held at the hospital's surau, yesterday.

Present was Yang Berhormat Dato Seri Setia Doctor Awang Haji Mohammad Isham bin Haji Jaafar, Minister of Health. The ceremony coincided with reading of Tahlil and Doa Arwah for Al-Marhum Sultan Haji Omar Ali Saifuddien Sa'adul Khairi Waddien, Al-Marhumah Duli Raja Isteri Pengiran Anak Damit and Al-Marhum His Royal Highness Prince Haji Abdul 'Azim, as well as for hospital officials and staff who passed away. The donations to 14 orphans of the Suri Seri Begawan Hospital and Belait Health Centre's staff were presented by the Minister of Health.

Source: Radio Television Brunei