​A sum over 46 thousand dollars of tithe money from the Brunei Islamic Religious Council, MUIB was handed over to the poor and destitute in Tutong District. The tithe money presentation was held during the Tadarus Al-Quran ceremony organised by the Ministry of Religious Affairs at Ar-Rahim Mosque in Kampung Bukit Panggal, 24th April.

The reading of Surah Al-Fatihah was led by Doctor Haji Adanan bin Haji Basar, the Ra’es of the Seri Begawan Religious Teachers University College, KUPU SB as member of MUIB. This was followed by the Tadabbur or Learning Al-Quran, Tadarus Al-Quran and the reading of Tahlil as well as Doa Arwah. The function coincided with the tithe presentation to 75 heads of family and 248 dependents. Endowments from the Sultan Haji Hassanal Bolkiah Tahfiz Al-Quran Institute in the form of a portable speaker and books were also presented for the mosque’s use.

Source: Radio Television Brunei