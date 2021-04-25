​The Islamic Da’wah Centre organised a Tadarus Al-Quran with new converts from Nurul Islam Association and Muallaf Guidance Class. The event was held yesterday afternoon at the Islamic Da’wah Centre, aimed to instil love of reading Al-Quran among new converts.

In attendance was Pengiran Hajah Haslina Suriani binti Pengiran Haji Piut, Head of Censorship and Exhibition Division of the Islamic Dakwah Centre. The Tadarus Al-Quran with new converts can help to encourage them to learn and internalise Al-Quran.

Source: Radio Television Brunei