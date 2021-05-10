Officers and staff of Perbadanan Tabung Amanah Islam Brunei, TAIB and its subsidiaries, Insurans Islam TAIB Holdings Sendirian Berhad and Darussalam Holdings Sendirian Berhad this afternoon held a Tadarus Al-Quran and Tahlil Ceremony for Al-Marhum Sultan Haji Omar ‘Ali Saifuddien Sa’adul Khairi Waddien, Al-Marhumah Duli Raja Isteri Pengiran Anak Damit and Al-Marhum His Royal Highness Prince Haji ‘Abdul ‘Azim. The ceremony took place at the Duli Raja Isteri Pengiran Anak Damit Mosque in Kampung Bebatik, Kilanas.

Present was Yang Berhormat Pehin Datu Lailaraja Retired Major General Dato Paduka Seri Haji Awang Halbi bin Haji Mohd Yusof, Second Minister of Defence as Chairman of the Perbadanan TAIB Board of Directors. Also present were Dato Seri Paduka Awang Haji Ahmaddin bin Haji Abdul Rahman, Deputy Minister of Finance and Economy for Fiscal as Deputy Chairman of TAIB Board of Directors; Doctor Haji Awang Abdul Manaf bin Haji Metussin, Deputy Minister of Finance and Economy for Economy as Advisor of the Duli Raja Isteri Pengiran Anak Damit Mosque Committee Members; and Awang Haji Dennie bin Haji Abdullah, Senior Instinbat Officer at the State Mufti’s Office as Chairman of the Perbadanan TAIB Shariah Advisory Committee. The ceremony began with the recitation of Surah Al-Fatihah, followed by Tadarus Al-Quran, Tahlil and Doa Arwah.

Also held was a donations presentation to the Pengiran Muda Mahkota Al-Muhtadee Billah Fund for Orphans, amounting one hundred thousand dollars donated by TAIB. Meanwhile, twenty thousand dollars were donated by Insurans Islam TAIB Takaful Am and Insurans Islam TAIB Takaful Keluarga. Darussalam Holdings donated ten thousand dollars. All the donations were received by Awang Haji Puasa bin Haji Jumat, Assistant Managing Director of Yayasan Sultan Haji Hassanal Bolkiah. At the function, 10 orphans from TAIB’s community and its subsidiaries received donations from TAIB and its subsidiaries.

Source: Radio Television Brunei