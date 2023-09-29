Universiti Brunei Darussalam, UBD organised a series of activities to commemorate the Maulidur Rasul celebration. UBD held the Quranic Journey Programme: Tadabbur Al-Qur'an Session, 29th September morning.

In attendance was Associate Professor Pengiran Doctor Muhamad Iskandar bin Pengiran Haji Petra, Acting Vice Chancellor of UBD. The session that was also shared live was co-organised by UBD's Spiritual and Community Service Unit, Religious Committee and the PMUBD. The session was delivered by Doctor Khalil Ahmad, Lecturer from the Sultan Omar 'Ali Saifuddien Centre for Islamic Studies, UBD.

Source: Radio Television Brunei