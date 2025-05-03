General

Tadabbur Al-Qur’an Event Focuses on Syifa Verses in Belait District

Belait: The Mosque Affairs Department, through the Muslimah Affairs Division and the Belait District Mosque Affairs Office, organized a Tadabbur Al-Qur’an event focusing on Syifa Verses. The programme, aimed at increasing understanding and internalization of the Al-Qur’an, was held at the RPN Kampung Pandan Mosque in the Belait District on the morning of May 3rd.



According to Radio Television Brunei, the event was organized in collaboration with the RPN Kampung Pandan Mosque Takmir Committee. It aimed to assist Muslimah in internalizing Al-Qur’an verses by providing a comprehensive interpretation, with a particular focus on verses related to syifa, or healing.

