Da’wah or religious propagation invites others to do good through good memory and intelligent dialogue. Therefore, the target of the dakwah programme to mosques throughout the country is to spread Tadabbur Al-Quran and Study of Turath Books Programme to the public. The programme is jointly-organised by the Usuluddin Faculty and Jawi Studies and Turath Book Research of the Seri Begawan Religious Teachers University College, KUPU SB, and Mosque Affairs Department, Ministry of Religious Affairs and selected mosques nationwide. It aimed to disseminate understanding on the meaning of Tafsir Al-Quran or Al-Quran interpretations and Turath Books as religious references.

In the Brunei Muara District, the programme was held at the Jame’ ‘Asr Hassanil Bolkiah in Kampung Kiarong. The speakers were Datin Doctor Hajah Noor Kira binti Haji Noor Kaseh and Dayang Waiduri binti Haji Md Ali. The programme is divided into four sessions and will be held throughout February and March this year.

Meanwhile in Tutong District, similar programme was also held at Kampung Sinaut Mosque. The Tadabbur Al-Qur’an and Study of Turath Books were delivered by Pengiran Nurul Majeedah binti Pengiran Haji Hamdan, Deputy Director of Language Centre AND Dayang Nurul Azimah binti Abdul Hamid, Assistant Lecturer of Language Centre, KUPU SB. The programme in Tutong District among others shared the benefits of Surah Al-Kafirun, Surah Al-Ikhlas, Surah Al-Falaq dan Surah An-Nas.

Source: Radio Television Brunei