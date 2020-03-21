Announces Preclinical COVID-19 Research Tools

RENSSELAER, N.Y., March 20, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Taconic Biosciences, a global leader in providing drug discovery animal model solutions, announces support for global COVID-19 research efforts via a new Coronavirus Toolkit featuring relevant models and services.

Mouse models have been extensively used for research on the SARS-CoV virus, closely related to the new SARS-CoV-2 virus that causes COVID-19. Taconic offers many animal models and services to support COVID-19 research and empower the global fight against this disease.

Taconic’s Coronavirus Toolkit models are grouped by application: COVID-19 disease models, antibody development and production, and vaccine research and development.

The toolkit includes several proprietary models, one example being an Ace2 knockout mouse available to Taconic through our partnership with inventor Lexicon Pharmaceuticals. Ace2 knockout mice are used to study acute respiratory distress syndrome (ARDS), a COVID-19 complication. Taconic and Lexicon have partnered to scale production of this strain with subsidized distribution to researchers worldwide. A second example includes genetically humanized HLA (human leukocyte antigen) mice, which are better able to model human vaccine response compared to standard mice. Finally, Taconic is one of only a few companies in the world which can produce humanized immune system mice on scale, which carry human immune cells in a mouse.

Beyond models, Taconic’s colony management solutions also offer relief to laboratories faced with restrictions, staff reductions, or temporary closures. Cryopreservation services are offered at a highly competitive price to ensure the security of valuable genetically modified models for the future. As research priorities change, Taconic also encourages researchers to consider custom model generation as a path to move research forward without requiring extensive internal human resources. Taconic has the most comprehensive, fully-licensed gene modification toolkit in the industry.

“Taconic is proud to contribute to the global fight against the coronavirus pandemic. We take our mission to provide animal model solutions seriously and are committed to empowering COVID-19 research,” shared Nancy J. Sandy, Taconic Biosciences’ chief executive officer. “We are investing significant resources to make these critical models available to enable immediate studies.”

