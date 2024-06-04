Tacloban Airport Set to Resume Full Operations Following Runway Repairs

Tacloban—The Tacloban Airport is scheduled to resume regular operating hours this week, concluding a month-long runway repair project, announced the Civil Aviation Authority of the Philippines (CAAP) on Tuesday. This update restores the airport's full service in time for the city's upcoming fiesta celebrations.

According to Philippines News Agency, speaking at the Kapihan sa Bagong Pilipinas press briefing, the runway asphalt overlay was completed on Sunday, well ahead of the initially projected August 2, 2024, deadline. "Fortunately, our weather has been favorable, and airlines have cooperated with the limited operating hours," Abareta noted. He confirmed that the precision approach path indicator calibration was completed by Monday night, and the Notice to Airmen (NOTAM) is expected to be lifted by Wednesday. Following this, the airport will operate from 4:30 a.m. to 8:30 p.m.

Prior to the adjustment in operating hours, the airport handled 21 daily flights to Manila and Cebu. Since the temporary restriction began on May 2, following a NOTAM issued on April 24, 2024, flight numbers were slightly reduced to 19 daily. The limited hours were set from 6 a.m. to 6 p.m.

The repair work is part of a PHP421-million project, managed by the Department of Transportation, which started on January 15. It encompasses not only the runway but also the airport perimeter road and includes site development, repair of runway potholes, asphalting of the runway shoulder, construction of northwest shore protection, the airport road, and the CAAP administrative building. The entire project is expected to be completed in January 2025.