The human mankind is now facing challenges during the fourth Industrial Revolution which brings a major change to the lifestyle, learning environment and our way of thinking. The challenges become more complex with the global outbreak of Covid-19 including Brunei Darussalam which seeks for a drastic change on the development of learning and teaching. This is not exceptional for Sultan Sharif Ali Islamic University, UNISSA. The matter was voiced by Dr Haji Norafan Bin Hj Zainal during the Ta’aruf Week of UNISSA.

The admission of UNISSA new students for 2020/2021 session is increasing with an average of students attending various study programmes in Master, Bachelor Degree and Diploma were 524 students. 405 students taking the Bachelor Degree and Diploma, while 119 students taking Master. UNISSA has received 53 international admissions from various countries. The Ta’aruf Week provides opportunity to the new students to further understand the UNISSA’s learning programme.

Source: Radio Television Brunei