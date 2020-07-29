253 new students took part in the Ta’aruf or Orientation Week of the 14th intake of Seri Begawan Religious Teachers University College, KUPU SB for the 2020/2021 study session. The KUPU SB Ta’aruf Week programme is held for four days starting yesterday at the PKBN Training Camp in Batu Apoi, Temburong District in collaboration with the Ministry of Culture, Youth and Sports.

Throughout the ta’aruf week, students will be briefed on the management and administration of KUPU SB, the teaching and learning sessions as well as cocurriculum activities. Apart from that, several religious activities including evening tazkirah or discussions, mass prayers, halaqah Al-Quran reading, reading of surah yassin and ratib al-attas will also be held. In an interview with RTB, Doctor Haji Adanan bin Haji Basar, Raes of KUPU SB explained a number of matters that need to be possessed by every student and always adhering to the Standard Operating Procedures, SOP’s issued by the Ministry of Health.

The programme organised through the Student Affairs Section, KUPU SB not only gives exposure to the new students on the programmes and courses offered but also instils professionalism in order to produce a teacher of quality. The religious teaching programme will start on the 3rd of August.

Source: Radio Television Brunei