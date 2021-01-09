Health is a priceless reward in individual's life. To increase health and personal fitness, individual must choose to practise a healthy lifestyle. The matter was among touched in a forum titled 'Syukuri Ni'mat Sihat' which was held in conjunction with the Knowledge Convention 2020. The forum took place on 7th January night at the Al-Ameerah Al-Hajjah Maryam Mosque in Kampung Jerudong.

Present was Yang Berhormat Awang Haji Mohaimin bin Haji Johari @ Jahari, Member of the Legislative Council. With the theme "Mencegah Lebih Baik Daripada Merawat", the forum discussed health factors namely physical, intellectual, emotional and social. AMong the panelists were Doctor Haji Adanan bin Haji Basar, Ra'es of Seri Begawan Religious Teachers University College, KUPUSB and Doctor Haji Zulaidi bin Haji Abdul Latif, Deputy Permanent Secretary for Professional at the Ministry of Health. Also present was Awang Haji Mohd Serudin bin Haji Timbang, Deputy Permanent Secretary at the Ministry of Religious Affairs. The Knowledge Convention becomes the intellectual leadership landmark of His Majesty the Sultan and Yang Di-Pertuan of Brunei Darussalam who highlighted the importance of knowledge to all walks of life and as a platform to share knowledge to citizens and residents of Brunei Darussalam. Such a ceremony will be further extended to the Jamalul Alam Mosque Kuala Belait on Saturday, 16th of January 2021 at 9 in the morning.

Source: Radio Television Brunei