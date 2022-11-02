Synergy Dynamics (HK) Limited Believes High Demand for Autonomous Mobile Robots Will Drive Future Growth

Synergy Dynamics (HK) Limited expects to keep evolving in order to meet demand for its autonomous mobile robots and materials handling software

HONG KONG, Nov. 02, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Companies that support supply networks can scale to fulfill their needs as supply chains increasingly grasp the benefits of automation. Synergy Dynamics (HK) Limited forecasts accelerated growth in 2022, thanks to strong development made in 2021 and growing demand for its robotic solutions across a variety of industries.

Home deliveries, labor constraints, and supply chain interruptions have all increased as a result of the COVID-19 pandemic. As a result, demand for automation is growing rapidly; the global market for warehouse robotics is expected to rise from $4.7 billion in 2021 to $9.1 billion in 2026, representing a 14% compound annual growth rate (CAGR).

“Synergy Dynamics (HK) Limited robotic solutions are specifically built for quick deployment and continuous value development,” said Quan Lan, Chief Executive Officer at Synergy Dynamics (HK) Limited. “We remain committed to assisting our users in transforming material flow and achieving higher levels of production in a safe manner.”

Shenzhen-based Synergy Dynamics (HK) Limited can integrate materials handling automation by combining autonomous mobile robots (AMRs), intelligent software, and services. The company claims that its fleet of AMRs has accumulated thousands of operational miles with no issues involving worker safety.

“We are ready to assist our customers in staying ahead of the competition by providing best-in-class, dependable solutions that safely meet increased demand, particularly in the face of a declining labor force. We expanded our workforce with a focus on product development and autonomous technology advances,” said Stephen Lei, Chief Technology Officer at Synergy Dynamics (HK) Limited.

Synergy Dynamics (HK) Limited has also confirmed that it has strengthened its autonomy technology and fleet management software. Data from cameras, lidar, and machine learning models are now fully integrated with its unique 3D computer vision technology in its artificial intelligence-driven SynergyAI software.

About Synergy Dynamics (HK) Limited

Founded in 2013, Synergy Dynamics (HK) Limited is a robotics and artificial intelligence (AI) company creating robots to tackle real-world problems. Headquartered in Shenzhen, our mission is to use the power of AI robotics to improve warehouse procedures and the lives of human workers.

Media Support

Marcus Lee

Director of Investor Relations

marcus.lee@automatedsynergy. com

13F Grand Millennium Plaza

183 Queen’s Road Central

Sheung Wan, Hong Kong

Contact Information:

Marcus Lee

Director of Investor Relations

marcus.lee@automatedsynergy. com

+852 370 276 50

This content was issued through the press release distribution service at Newswire.com.

GlobeNewswire Distribution ID 8687188