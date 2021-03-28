The availability of various diagnostic and treatment facilities in Brunei Darussalam such as surgery, hemotherapy, radiotherapy, radionuclear imaging and interventional radiology were among the matters underlined by Dato Seri Laila Jasa Doctor Babu Sukumaran, Director of the of The Brunei Cancer Centre at a virtual symposium titled ‘Updates on Treatment Paradigms of Advanced Colorectal Cancer’. Organised by the Pantai Jerudong Specialist Centre, PJSC, the symposium took place at Indera Samudra Hall, The Empire Brunei.

Over 120 participants comprising medical professionals and health care workers from medical sectors across the nation took part in the symposium. Throughout this month, PJSC held a number of activities to raise awareness not only to the public but also to update health care workers about treatment options. Various topics were presented by several medical experts from Singapore and Brunei Darussalam.

Source: Radio Television Brunei