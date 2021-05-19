Hari Raya Aidilfitri has a significant meaning to all Muslims, especially to new converts who are celebrating it for the first time. It is the Day of Victory after fasting for a month in Ramadhan.

Celebrating Aidil Fitri gives an indescribable meaning more so for the new converts. For a family of new converts from Kampung Penabai, Kuala Tutong, Awang Muhammad Salanjat bin Muhammad Hanif said that the blessings of Syawal is gift that cannot be described in words. According to him, since reciting the Syahadah last year, their souls are calmer, especially when listening to the takbir in the morning of Hari Raya and performing the Sunat Aidil Fitri Prayer.

The same experience was also felt by the wife and son of Awang Muhammad Salanjat.

Source: Radio Television Brunei