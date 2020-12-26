All disasters that occur have been determined by Allah as stated in Surah Al-Habib. It must be held by all Muslims as every matter which occur either good or bad is on the actions of the people themselves as explained in Surah Al-Syura including the COVID-19 pandemic which occur by the commandment of Allah, who has the power to continue to remove the pandemic.

Doctor Haji Adanan bin Haji Basar, Ra'es of the Seri Begawan Religious Teachers University College, KUPU SB made the speech while officiating and presentation the Premier Paper at the Syariah International Webinar 2020. The Webinar which took place yesterday morning at KUPU SB, was also held virtually using the 'zoom' application with the theme Islamic Law Methodology in Carrying out the Post COVID-19 Pandemic New Normals.

Doctor Haji Adanan said that for a healthy, happy and active life, according to the sunnah, as in the titah of His Majesty the Sultan and Yang Di-Pertuan of Brunei Darussalam, on how we should address the pandemic using divine vaccination, which is the sunnah taught by the Prophet SAW. Whatever occurs in life has been determined by Allah and it will not occur unless complemented with supplications or doa.

Meanwhile, Associate Professor Dr Haji Muammar Bakry, dean of the faculty of Syariah and Law, Universitas Islam Negeri Alauddin Makassar Indonesia, in the First main Paper titled 'integrasi ilmu naqli dan ilmu aqli dalam memahami qadaya pandemik COVID 19' among others explained on the importance of understanding in religion.

Source: Radio Television Brunei